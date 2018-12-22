Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Bystanders reported to our media that several utility crews were responding along Highway 101, Laurens Electric confirmed.
A worker on scene told our crew that a car struck a pole around 5:30 a.m. this morning, causing power lines to fall in the road.
Officials reported power was knocked out for 450 people in total. By 3 p.m. all power was restored. The scene has been cleared up and power is back up. Stay with FOX Carolina news for all your details.
