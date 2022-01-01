BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County Emergency Management announced that some Belton residence may lose power as crews conduct emergency repairs on the power grid.
Officials said the work will begin at 3:00 p.m., and power may be out for one to two hours.
