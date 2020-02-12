Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is telling customers in Marion, NC to expect a power outage tonight downtown around 12 a.m. Previously the scheduled outage had been set for 3 p.m.
According to McDowell County Emergency Management the outage is necessary due to an emergency repair at the power facility on Rutherford Street.
The outage is expected to affect around 900 customers.
Emergency management says the outage could occur earlier, based upon the situation at the facility.
