GENERIC- power outage

a generic image for power outages (Associated Press, July 3, 2021)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The power is out for about 800 homes in Mauldin, according to Duke Energy.

The power is set to be restored at around 7 a.m. 

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.