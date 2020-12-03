Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools says a power outage is forcing a student dismissal earlier than normal at Slater-Marietta Elementary School.
According to the district, Duke Energy reports the outage will not be restored until 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Parents are asked to come to the school to pick up their children. If they are unable to do so, the district says they will care for the children and provide them with lunch.
Any bus riders who are still at the school at the regular dismissal time of 2:15 p.m. will be placed on their usual bus route.
