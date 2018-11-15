(FOX Carolina) - As the cold rain and wind continues Thursday morning, Duke Energy crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers.
As of 8 a.m., Duke Energy was reporting more than 12,000 outages reported in South Carolina.
Greenville County was seeing the greatest number of outages with 11,624 people without power. Duke Energy expects to have service restored by noon.
Other Upstate counties experiencing power outages include:
- Anderson: 811
- Spartanburg: 129
- Pickens: 27
North Carolina was reporting more than 13,000 outages.
Below is a list of Mountain counties experiencing outages:
- Buncombe: 481
- Henderson: 43
- McDowell: 182
- Polk: 225
We have reports of several trees down in the Upstate that could be contributing to some of the power losses.
Remember if you have an outage, you can call Duke Energy at 1-800-POWER-ON.
