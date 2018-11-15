(FOX Carolina) - With freezing rains and sleet moving across the Upstate and parts of WNC on Thursday, Duke Power is reporting power outages across both states.
Right now there are almost 13,000 outages reported in South Carolina. Right now over 12,000 of those outages are in Greenville County.
North Carolina is reporting over 1300 outages with 196 people in Buncombe County without power, and 336 in Gaston County.
We have reports of several trees down in the Upstate that could be contributing to some of the power losses.
Remember if you have an outage, you can call Duke Energy at 1-800-POWER-ON.
