Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sporadic power outages along a major road in Greenville County appear to be fixed, at least for the time being.
Outages along Pelham Road near I-85 have been present since Sunday morning.
On Monday, outages were reported affecting over 1300 customers according to Duke Energy but showed as being repaired around 6:30 a.m.
Lights were out where the southbound lanes of I-85 exit onto Pelham Road and at Pelham Road at The Parkway.
Numerous businesses and homes in the area were also without power.
We're keeping an eye on the situation and will update if the area loses power again.
