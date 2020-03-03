GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Around 3,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in the Greenville area, according to the company's website.
Duke Energy has reported the power should be restored around 10:00 p.m.
Several businesses in the Cherrydale and Paris Mountain area have had to close down because of the outage.
FOX Carolina's Cody Alcorn reported that the Gold's Gym at Cherrydale Point and the Cherrydale Cinemas closed due to the outage.
If you are experiencing an outage, you can report it here.
