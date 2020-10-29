GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Elections Director Conway Belangia said Thursday that power outages from the morning storms slowed down the absentee voting process at two absentee polling locations.
Belangia said the Travelers Rest area satellite lost power but began running on a generator. The location got a later start but was able to handle voters.
Greer also had a short outage, but Belangia said it was open and operational by the afternoon.
"No other problems, just long lines," Belangia said in an email.
MORE NEWS - PHOTOS: Trail of storm damage Zeta left behind in Upstate, Mountains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.