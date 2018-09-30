GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Several customers are without power after a car hit a transformer Sunday afternoon.
Troopers said the accident occurred around 11:38 a.m. at W. Darby Road and State Park Road.
Our FOX Carolina photographer on scene said a burgundy SUV was overturned on the side of the road. It appeared to have hit a transformer.
The Duke Energy outage map shows almost 2,000 customers are without power due to the downed transformer.
It is unknown if anyone was injured during the crash.
Duke Energy estimates full restoration by Monday morning.
