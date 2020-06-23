GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Governor’s Office announced Tuesday that Power Pool Plus, Inc., an industrial generator manufacturer and contract steel fabricator, will open a facility in Greenwood County and create 21 new jobs as part of a $1.5 million investment.
Power Pool Plus, Inc’s new facility will be located on Willard Road and will “enable the company to increase capacity and meet the growing demand for industrial power generation equipment manufacturing, contract steel fabrication and commercial and critical care generator services,” according to a news release.
People who are interested in joining the Power Pool Plus, Inc. team should visit https://powerpoolplus.com/jointeamgreenwood.
