GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy's power outage map shows that power has returned for most customers in downtown Greenville.
Earlier Friday, Duke Energy's power outage map reported more than 5,000 customers were with outpower in downtown Greenville.
The outage map said the first outage was reported at 11:35 a.m. for 1,904 customers without power.
The second outage that the outage map is showing says there are 1,798 customers without power. The first customer in this area reported the outage at 11:36 a.m.
The third outage shown on the outage map was reported at 11:36 a.m. for 1,244 customers without power.
