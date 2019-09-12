Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning a car crash in the City of Asheville left more than 2,000 people without power. By 7 a.m., Duke Energy was only reporting three outages in the area.
According to police, around 3:43 a.m. a vehicle hit a power pole on Hendersonville Road at Blake Drive.
Police say four lanes of traffic were shut down due to the crash.
At this time we don't have information of how many people were in the vehicle when the accident happened or their condition(s).
At 5:30 a.m. Duke Energy's website was showing 2,040 people without power in the area. Early estimates said power could be restored by 6 a.m.
We'll update when we have more information.
