Cross Mill, NC (FOX Carolina) - Around 8:15 a.m., crews in McDowell County said power had been restored to the Cross Mill community, but said roads in the area are still closed as crews continue to clean up.
Wednesday morning, McDowell County Emergency Management said crews were actively working along Carson Street and Murray Street to repair downed power lines.
Crews say Carson Street will be shut down from West Cross Street to Blue Ridge Street until further notice. All of Murray Street is completely inaccessible due to a large tree and power poles across the roadway.
We'll update once roads are again accessible.
