Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says power has been restored after about 5,000 customers were left in the dark in the areas of Slater-Marietta and Tigerville early Monday.
Two outages were contributing to about 2400 people without power in Tigerville. Likewise, Duke Energy reported two outages in the Slater-Marietta area causing about 2400 outages.
Duke Energy said power should be restored by 10:30 a.m.
We reached out to a spokesperson for more information on what caused the power loss. They told us a transmission issue was impacting three substations in that part of the county. Crews are investigating the cause and working to restore power as soon as possible and rerouting power from unaffected circuits.
By noon, Duke Energy was reporting power had been restored to all the customers suffering from the outage.
