FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Forest City Police Department had been advising drivers to use caution at several intersections due to a power outage.
A Duke Energy power outage was affecting the stop lights on College Avenue in the area of Sparks Crossing, Daniel Road and Butler Road.
Police say Duke Energy was notified and quickly resolved the issue.
The restoration was established sometime after 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
