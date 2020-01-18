BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Duke Energy reported that thousands of people were without power Saturday morning.
According to their outage map, 2,561 people in the Woodfin and Weaverville areas were affected by damage caused by fallen trees or limbs.
Duke says the outages were first reported around 2:19 a.m. As of 11:45 a.m., 84 customers remained without power.
They are now estimating restorations to be completed by 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
