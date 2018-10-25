Greenville, S.C (Fox Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery reported that the big $1.5 billion Mega Millions® jackpot has been sold in South Carolina, but jackpot fever is still in effect. The Powerball® jackpot has continued to grow to $750 million. On Saturday, players will have a shot to win the remaining climbing jackpot.
Tickets for Saturday’s $750 million Powerball® jackpot are available at lottery retailers statewide. Tickets cost $2, and in South Carolina must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. for Saturday’s 10:59 p.m. drawing. The cash value is $428.6 million.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million, but try telling those odds to the $1.6 billion winner from Gaffney S.C. The winning ticket was sold twenty miles away in Spartanburg, S.C in a small convenience store just earlier this week.
Over 75,000 winning tickets of different values were sold in the Palmetto State. South Carolinian's have luck in their favor it would seem.
