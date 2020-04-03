Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, The Powerball Product Group announced the decision to cut jackpot amounts to the Powerball Lottery.
The change will determine Powerball's advertised Jackpot based on game sales and interest rates.
Following the April 8 drawing, guaranteed starting jackpot amounts and minimum increases to the jackpot will be eliminated.
Future jackpot increases will be determined and announced by the Product Group prior to each drawing.
Previously, all Powerball Jackpots started at $40 million and increased by a minimum of $10 million between drawings.
Last week lottery officials stated the starting jackpot will be reduced to $20 million and increase by $2 million between drawings, but have since re-evaluated those plans. Due to what organizers are calling "the evolving COVID-19 pandemic", Powerball’s advertised jackpot will be determined by game sales and interest rates effective following the drawing next Wednesday.
“These changes are necessary to ensure that ticket sales can support the Powerball jackpot and other lower-tier cash prizes,” said Gregg Mineo, Powerball Product Group Chairman and Maine Lottery Director. “Our number one priority is making sure that the Powerball game can continue to assist lotteries in raising proceeds for their beneficiaries.”
If the jackpot is won on Saturday night, it will reset to a guaranteed $20 million for the April 8 drawing and continue to grow based off sales and interest rates.
