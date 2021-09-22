GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Get your tickets ready for the Powerball drawing tonight as the jackpot approaches half-a-billion dollars.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the Powerball drawing happens at 11 tonight for $490 million.
To play, tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. tonight.
