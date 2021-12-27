SUMMERVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - One lucky Powerball player in the Lowcountry won $1 million in the Christmas Day drawing. With not jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $416 million Monday night.
The $1 million dollar ticket was purchased from the a gas station in Summerville for Saturday night's drawing.
The winning numbers for Saturday, Dec. 25 is: 27 - 29 - 45 - 55 - 58 and Powerball 2.
Monday night's drawing is $416 million.
Powerball tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. for Monday's 10:59 p.m. Tickets are available at most convenience stores and grocery stores in South Carolina.
