COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs s the prize continues to climb.
The winning numbers for Monday, Dec. 27 were: 36- 38- 45- 62- 64 and Powerball 19.
Wednesday night's drawing is $441 million.
Powerball tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. for Monday's 10:59 p.m. drawing. Tickets are available at most convenience stores and grocery stores in South Carolina.
