COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Powerball jackpot has grown to $523 million for Saturday after no one won Wednesday night's drawing, according to The Lottery.
The lottery said two players in South Carolina came within one number of ending the Powerball jackpot run Wednesday night. One of those tickets sold at the Kangaroo Express located at 2571 on Woodruff Road in Simpsonville and is worth $150,000.
This is the 10th largest jackpot in Powerball history, said The Lottery.
MORE NEWS: Michelin increasing premiums for non-vaccinated workers in health benefits program
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.