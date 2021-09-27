COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Powerball jackpot is worth well over a billion dollars after no one won Saturday night's drawing, according to The Lottery.
As of last check, the estimated value is $545 million. That's a cash value of of $392 million after taxes.
Monday night's drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.
