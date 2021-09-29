COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Are you feeling lucky? The Powerball jackpot is continuing to climb and is well over half a billion dollars.
As of last check, the estimated value is $570 million, according to the Lottery. That's a cash value of of $392 million after taxes.
This is the eighth largest jackpot in history and you have until 9:59 p.m. on Wednesday to buy a ticket.
Wednesday night's drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m and you can watch it here on FOX Carolina.
