RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) – Someone in the U.S. will have a chance to play for a Powerball jackpot that is now more than a quarter billion dollars Monday night!
The Powerball jackpot is now $280 million.
The jackpot has been growing since the Oct. 4 drawing when a ticket sold in California was for a $699.8 million jackpot, the fifth largest in Powerball history.
“Winning a quarter of a billion-dollar jackpot would be an amazing, life-changing event,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “This is the size of jackpots that players want and our Monday drawings are helping to deliver them. It would be great to see someone from North Carolina win this big tonight.”
Since August, Powerball drawings have been Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.
Players can buy tickets at any lottery retail location or online here.
