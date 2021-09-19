One ticket sold in Florida wins a $238 million Powerball jackpot

Someone won the Powerball jackpot, selecting all six numbers to win the $238 jackpot in Lutz, Florida in March of 2021. 

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The estimated Powerball Jackpot increased to $472 million on Sunday, according to the lottery's website. 

The winning numbers were 05-36-39-45-57-11, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. 

