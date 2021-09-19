GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The estimated Powerball Jackpot increased to $472 million on Sunday, according to the lottery's website.
The winning numbers were 05-36-39-45-57-11, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
Tune in to FOX Carolina on Monday for the next drawing!
