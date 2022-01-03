COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $540 million as we head into Monday night’s drawing.
The jackpot amount has grown by $18 million since Saturday when it was at $522 million.
The Powerball jackpot was last won on Oct. 4 and if someone wins it tonight, they’ll either take a one-time cash payment of $384 million or the entire jackpot paid on in 30 installments over 29 years.
The odds of winning Powerball are about 1 in 293 million.
