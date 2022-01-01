COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Powerball jackpot is now up to $500 million dollars, and the first drawing of 2022 is tonight!
The winning numbers for Monday, Dec. 29 were: 02- 06- 09- 33- 39 and Powerball 11.
Saturday night's drawing is $500 million.
One lucky North Carolina resident won a $1 million prize from last night's Mega Million drawing. The NC Education Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased from a convenience store in Forsyth County.
Powerball tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. for Monday's 10:59 p.m. drawing. Tickets are available at most convenience stores and grocery stores in South Carolina.
