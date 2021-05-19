GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The live Powerball lottery drawing did not air on FOX Carolina at 11 p.m. on Wednesday night due to a technical issue.
Sam Arlen, the host of the Powerball game, announced on air that the drawing was delayed until they could ensure all game procedures were successfully completed.
Wednesday night's drawing was for a $202.3 million jackpot.
Around midnight, the winning numbers were announced on the Powerball website.
Winning numbers for May 19, 2021:
11 - 13 - 55 - 56 - 69 and Powerball 4. The Power Play is 2X.
The delayed drawing was supervised by lottery security, Arlen said.
FOX Carolina reached out to the South Carolina Education Lottery to see if they received any further details on the technical issue that occurred.
