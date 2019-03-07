ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Check your numbers, Powerball players; you could be holding a ticket for $50,000!
The South Carolina Education Lottery said Thursday that the winning ticket was sold at the Expressway gas station on E. Greenville Street in Anderson for Wednesday's drawing.
The winning numbers are 6, 20, 21, 35, and 46. The Powerball is 23.
Players have 180 days from the date of drawing to claim their prizes.
The odds of matching four white ball numbers plus the red Powerball are 1 in 913,129, according to SCEL.
The drawing for Saturday, March 7 raises the stakes significantly: $414 million is up for grabs.
Net proceeds from all SCEL lottery ticket sales are returned to the state as funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.