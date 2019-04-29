Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Upstate check your Powerball tickets!
The South Carolina Education Lottery says a winning $150,000 ticket for Saturday's Powerball drawing was sold at the Quick Trip on White Horse Road in Greenville.
The ticket holder, who powered up their ticket, initially won $50,000 but because of the Powerplay they tripled their win.
According to the lottery, the odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 3X multiplier being selected are 1 in 3.23, when the jackpot is more than $150 million.
Saturday's winning lottery numbers were 2-29-41-45-62 Powerball: 6
The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is now $181 million.
