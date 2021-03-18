CHAPPELLS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, Newberry County was hit by severe storms and strong winds.

"Total shock just how mother nature can just rip up something in a matter of seconds, minutes, whatever," said Sebrina, who lives at a home in Chappells that was hit hard by the storm.

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office says they believe a microburst hit the area.

What exactly is a microburst?

We found out from the National Weather Service, it's sinking air during a thunderstorm, and can cause damage comparable to a tornado.

The National Weather Service tells FOX Carolina they plan to make a final determination on Friday on if it was in fact a microburst.

"Past several months we've had a pretty wet season so our ground in that area and around is pretty soft. And with that high wind coming down the trees just can't sustain it with a good powerful root base," explained Major Robert Dennis with the Newberry County Sheriff's Office.

Sebrina, who lives at a home off of Highway 56, says her 15-year-old son was home alone when the storm struck, luckily he was not hurt according to her.

But the storm caused damage to their shed, front yard, backyard, and roof.

"It's memories you know. Like I said we're all okay so at the end of the day that's all that really matters is my boy's okay," she said.

The sheriff's office say Pineland Rd. in Chappells was among the most impacted spots in the county.

However, the sheriff's office adds there have been very little reports of property damage and no reports of injuries.

"People were very observant and dedicated to watch the storm and protect themselves, protect their property. So I think that is what has had a great impact on us not having any type of injuries here in Newberry County that's been reported," said Major Dennis.

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office asks people in the county that if your property suffered any damage, to report it to them.