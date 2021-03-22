(FOX Carolina)- MG Foods of Charlotte has recalled three turkey wrap sandwiches due to possibly listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to a news release from the FDA.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause infections among those that come into contact with it.
The three products recalled were the Fresh to You Deluxe Club Wrap, MG Foods Roasted Turkey in a Tomato Basil Wrap and MG Foods The Club in a spinach wrap.
MG Foods says they distributed the products between March 3, 2021, and March 5, 2021. They sold them via vending machines and micro-markets in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia.
According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), there have been no reports of illnesses.
Previously: These common household foods can be poisonous to your pets | | foxcarolina.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.