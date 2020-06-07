GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A time for healing and a call for action.
Pastors United for Action (PUA) gathered for a prayer vigil following the death of George Floyd.
“And we got a lot of hurt going on, a lot of anger,” one pastor said.
Racism is often referred to as America’s original sin. Now, the conversation has reached the doorstep of many.
“Being a black man, I’m accustomed to leaving home and not being aware of may or may not happen. This George Floyd has made this even more real,” said James Nesbitt, Chairman of PUA.
“I think my faith is strong but I think I’m wavering a little bit,” said Ursula Peterson.
In demanding action, PUA is calling on the government to put accountable procedures in place that would help the community feel more safe when dealing with law enforcement.
Also, the group is requesting more involvement from the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.