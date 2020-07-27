GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Planning for hurricane season and other potential disasters is stressful enough, but this year hurricane season comes during a pandemic.
South Carolina Emergency Management says a proper emergency plan this season should include COVID-19 safety precautions.
"When it comes to hurricane planning people need to keep that in mind, keep COVID-19 as part of their plans and take all the steps necessary to guard against it while at the same time preparing for a hurricane or even a severe thunderstorm, tornadoes, that sort of thing," said Derrec Becker, the Public Information Chief for South Carolina Emergency Management Division.
Becker says people should factor in all the things you would do to guard against or slow the spread of the virus.
"Including hand sanitizers and face masks in your emergency supply kit, making sure that if you have to leave your home or evacuate you go some place where you can properly socially distance from people," Becker said.
Evacuation plans, like mass transit, will also be affected due to Covid-19 so Becker says do not wait until the last minute to figure out how to move you and your loved ones safely if needed.
"Whereas we've been able to transport maybe 56 passengers per motorcoach, we're going to have to significantly reduce that so people can distance from each other so its going to be either 26 or even down to 13 so many more buses making trips back and forth to the coast," Becker says.
Emergency Management says shelter capacity will also be reduced to allow safe distancing, but will have areas to allow people to isolate should they have the virus.
"The thing we need folks in the upstate to realize is that even if you don't live on the coast, you need to take hurricanes very seriously, " Becker said.
The 2020 State Hurricane Guide is available at any Walgreens location across South Carolina. You can also download the SC Emergency Manager app on Apple and Google Play.
