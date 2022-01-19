GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It is possible the Upstate could see more snow later this week, and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division wants residents to be prepared.
“South Carolina is expected to experience winter storm weather again this week,” said Governor Henry McMaster in a press release. “Those in potentially impacted areas should begin safety preparations now. Please check your local forecasts and stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary once the storm begins.”
Here are just a few items to purchase in preparation for more winter weather:
- A flashlight and extra batteries
- Extra chargers for your cell phones and mobile devices to keep them at a full charge.
- Battery-powered NOAA weather radio
- Extra food and water, such as non-perishable/high-energy foods and snacks.
- Extra medication
- Extra baby items if you have infants or small children
- Basic First-Aid supplies
- Blankets, sleeping bags and extra clothing for warmth
- Gather and store extra firewood in a dry sheltered area
- Pet food and items to keep your animals protected from winter conditions.
If the plan is to use a portable generator during a power outage, be sure to follow these tips when it comes to using one:
- Keep it outside and at a safe distance from the house.
- Do not use a generator inside a basement or garage
- Keep it in a well-ventilated area
- Only use the amount of power necessary to maintain essential appliances and lights
Also be sure to report any downed power lines to the fire department and the appropriate utility company.
