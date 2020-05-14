WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) – President Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to encourage former President Obama to testify as the Senate Judiciary Committee began congressional hearings related to Crossfire Hurricane, the code name given to the FBI’s former investigation into possible connections between the president’s associates and Russian officials.
Graham said this of the hearings in an emailed statement Thursday:
“Our first phase will deal with the government’s decision to dismiss the Flynn case as well as an in-depth analysis of the unmasking requests made by Obama Administration officials against General Flynn. We must determine if these requests were legitimate.
“Our next area of inquiry, later this summer, will be oversight building upon the Horowitz report about FISA abuses against Carter Page. My goal is to find out why and how the system got so off the rails.
“Finally, we will look at whether Robert Mueller should have ever been appointed as Special Counsel. Was there legitimate reason to conclude the Trump campaign had colluded with the Russians?”
President Trump tweeted about the hearing, stating:
If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama. He knew EVERYTHING. Do it (Sen. Graham), just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk!
Graham said he is concerned about calling a former president to testify. Below are the statements he released Thursday about the possibility of calling Obama to the stand:
“I am greatly concerned about the precedent that would be set by calling a former president for oversight. No president is above the law. However, the presidency has executive privilege claims against other branches of government.
“To say we are living in unusual times is an understatement.
“We have the sitting president (Trump) accusing the former president (Obama) of being part of a treasonous conspiracy to undermine his presidency. We have the former president suggesting the current president is destroying the rule of law by dismissing the General Flynn case.
“As to the Judiciary Committee, both presidents are welcome to come before the committee and share their concerns about each other. If nothing else it would make for great television. However, I have great doubts about whether it would be wise for the country.”
