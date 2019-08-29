President Donald Trump announced Thursday afternoon that he is canceling his trip to Poland to deal with Hurricane Dorian, sending Vice President Mike Pence in his place.
"I have decided to send our Vice President Mike Pence to Poland in my place," Trump said.
Trump said he told Polish President Andrzej Duda he's offering his best wishes.
His trip will be rescheduled, he said.
The news came during a White House Rose Garden event about the US Space Command.
