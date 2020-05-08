WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) - Pres. Trump has granted several counties in western N.C. a disaster declaration following severe weather in February, allowing them to access federal funding to pick up the pieces.
U.S. senator Thom Tillis (R) announced the news in a press release late Friday night, saying he sent a letter to the president supporting a call for disaster relief from N.C. governor Roy Cooper. The severe storms wracked western N.C. from February 6 through February 19 and saw flooding and tornadoes impacting residents.
Following the declaration, the federal funds will be made available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments, along certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged in the following counties:
- Alexander
- Ashe
- Cherokee
- Cleveland
- Graham
- Madison
- Mitchell
- Pender
- Perquimans
- Polk
- Randolph
- Rutherford
- Stanly
- Stokes
- Swain
- Wayne
- Yadkin
- Yancey
“Severe weather in the beginning of February left Western North Carolina with excessive flooding causing mudslides, sinkholes, road washouts for major and minor highways, power outages for over 139,000 residents, and structure collapses,” said Tillis. “Preliminary damage assessments found the counties affected sustained nearly $16 million in damages, exceeding the capabilities of the state and local governments to effectively recover. I want to thank President Trump for granting the Governor’s disaster declaration so Western North Carolina can continue to recover from these storms.”
