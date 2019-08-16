New Trump hats

Hats showing the new campaign slogan (Source: donaldjtrump.com)

WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) -  President Trump has a new slogan heading into the 2020 election – “Keep America Great.”

The slogan for his 2016 run was “Make America Great Again.”

President Trump’s campaign website has a new line of hats embroidered with the new slogan.

The product description reads, “In 2016 Donald Trump promised to Make America Great Again — and now we have to Keep America Great!”

The hats sell for $25 and are made in the USA.

