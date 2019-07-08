Trump

WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) – FOX News reported President Donald Trump’s approval rating has hit the highest point since he took office in 2017, according to a new poll by the Washington Post and ABC News.

The poll, which was released on Sunday, found that 47 percent of registered voters approve of the president’s work performance. That’s a five-point jump since April.

50 percent of registered voters, however, still said they disapprove of the president’s job performance in office.

In comparison, Barack Obama’s approval rating during the same time in his first term was 46 percent, while George W. Bush’s was 61 percent, FOX News reported.

