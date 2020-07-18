GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) In honor of the life and service of Congressman John Lewis, President Trump has issued a half-staff flag observance for Sunday.
Lewis, a prominent leader in the Civil Rights movement, passed away the evening of July 17, 2020.
President Trump has asked that all American Flags fly at half-staff through July 18 as a mark of respect for the late Georgia Congressman's lifetime of service.
South Carolina Governor McMaster has also directed the flags atop the State Capitol Building to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, July 18.
