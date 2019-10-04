GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dozens of President Trump's supporters from the Upstate gathered in downtown Greenville, wearing Make America Great Again clothing, and carrying signs outside the Hyatt Regency, where US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attending an event.
Pelosi was the keynote speaker of a South Carolina Democratic Party fundraising event Friday night.
“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Speaker Pelosi to the Palmetto State, and to the upstate” said SCDP Chair Trav Robertson Jr. in a news release. “We have made incredible progress in Greenville, and have built a solid base of Democratic voters who are sick of being left behind by the GOP. Speaker Pelosi has been fighting Trump’s attacks on our jobs, our healthcare, and our values since day one - we're excited to have her bring that fight to the Upstate."
Robertson said funds raised by the event will support the SC State Democratic Committee.
Pelosi is scheduled to deliver her remarks around 8:30 p.m. following speeches from other local Democrats.
Pelosi has recently made national headlines by leading the call for an impeachment inquiry against President Trump.
Outside the hotel, the president's faithful waived campaign signs and flags, and some had signs and banners reading, "Impeach Pelosi."
The city of Greenville said the Greenville County Republican Party filed a Notice of Intent to Picket before the group gathered.
Leslie Fletcher, Communications Manager for the city, says picketing is allowed via the city's picketing ordinance as long as the organizers provide proper notifications and adhere to the regulations in the ordinance.
Trav Robertson must be an illegal immigrant because Trump hasn't been attacking American citizen's jobs, health care or values.
