Trump says spread of coronavirus not the fault of the Asian American community

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington. Trump said that the spread of the novel coronavirus in the US is not the fault of Asian-Americans.

 Patrick Semansky/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) -- With lives and the economy hanging in the balance, President Donald Trump is weighing how to refine nationwide social-distancing guidelines to put some workers back on the job amid the coronavirus outbreak.

At a virtual town hall hosted by Fox News on Tuesday, Trump said he'd reassess after the current 15-day period of social distancing.

The president said he is hoping the country will be reopened by Easter. His enthusiasm for getting people back to work comes as he takes stock of the political toll the outbreak is taking.It also sets up a potential conflict with medical professionals, including many within his government, who have called for more social restrictions.

