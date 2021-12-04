CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Presbyterian College announced that head football coach Kevin Kelly is stepping down from his position.
Director of Athletics Rob Acunto addressed Kelly's departure in a press release saying, "Although disappointed that he is leaving PC, we respect his decision to step down and wish him nothing but the best moving forward." Acunto said the school will work with a national search firm to find the candidates for this position. According to Acunto, they will update everyone once the search for a new coach finishes.
Kelly became the program's 16th head coach in Spring 2021. Presbyterian College President Matthew vandenBerg talked about the transition saying, "Change can be difficult, but it can also present important opportunities for growth and continued improvement. Our PC community is resolutely and passionately committed to the success of our student athletes and our football program. We will invest the time, energy and resources required to continue to build on our championship culture. We believe our best days as a football program and a college are ahead of us."
Kelly released a statement regarding his decision via Twitter on Saturday.
Thank you! pic.twitter.com/MNQusZuqV2— Kevin Kelley (@coachkelley1) December 4, 2021
