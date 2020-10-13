CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Presbyterian College announced on their website on Oct. 11 that they are switching to online/remote instruction.
Officials said that classes will continue, but will not be in-person.
The announcement came after 56 active student cases on campus while 73 students were quarantining.
Officials said all students must wear masks at all times on campus, except when in their assigned residential rooms, and maintain no less than 6 feet of social distance.
The university also announced these safety protocols for all Campus Life spaces over the next two weeks:
Residence Life
- Students are NOT to have guests or visitors in their rooms. Only the residents of the room/suite/apartment are allowed in each residential space for the next two weeks.
- Tables/seating in lounge areas in residence hall common areas are to be used by one person at a time, with masks on at all times.
Dining
- All meals in GDH and Springs will be served to-go only after dinner today.
- No seating will be available for dining in Springs or GDH.
Springs Student Center
- Masks and distancing will be required in Springs Student Center at all times. Hence, there will be no eating inside Springs during the next two weeks.
- Seating in Springs is limited to 1 person per table/seating area (no matter the table size) in all areas of the building.
Springs Fitness Center
- Available exercise time slots have been reduced by 50%.
- All exercisers must properly wear a mask at all times.
- Exercisers must work out alone and be at least 6ft away from others.
- The fitness facilities are closed for an hour each day for disinfecting and exercisers must continue to clean their equipment after they use it.
Out of Class Gatherings
- All RSO Meetings, programs, and events must be virtual.
- No gatherings of any size.
COVID Precautions
- Wear your mask and social distance from others.
- Continue to use the LiveSafe app to monitor for symptoms. If you have symptoms/get a red “X” on the app, call the COVID Help Line at 864-872-0999. Students who choose to go home should continue to do this as well.
- For urgent care, Express Medical Care is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. They are located at 22580 Hwy. 76 East, Clinton, SC 29325. Phone 864-939-1070.
- On-campus medical services are available from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Family Healthcare of Clinton provides these services and their main office is in the same building as Express Medical Care. They are open at 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 864-833-8400 for an appointment. Let them know you are a PC student.
- On-campus counseling services can be accessed by calling 864-833-8263.
Officials said the following Campus Life offices will continue to operate on normal schedules during the next two weeks:
Vice President for Campus Life Office – Springs Student Center
Career and Professional Development – Springs Student Center
Religious Life and Community Engagement – Laurens Hall
Residence Life – Laurens Hall
Student Involvement – Laurens Hall
Counseling Services – Alumni House
Student Health Services (provided by Family Healthcare of Clinton) – East Calhoun Street
Campus Police – Campus Police Station
Officials also strongly encouraged students to limit trips off campus unless it is to go to work, a grocery store, or a visit to a medical professional. No student gatherings are allowed on campus for the duration and official said any students who are found in violation of physical distancing, symptom monitoring, sanitizing, and mask protocols will be asked to leave campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.