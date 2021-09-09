GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A major announcement Thursday coming from President Joe Biden in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sweeping new vaccine mandates for an estimated 100 million Americans.

"This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated," said Biden.

The vaccination requirements are for all federal workers, millions of contract workers that work with the federal government, and healthcare workers at Medicare or Medicaid participating health care settings.

Biden also announced the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing a rule mandating businesses with over 100 employees to require vaccines or get tested for COVID-19 weekly.

"Personally not for mandates. If national security is at risk sure, I don't feel like national security is at risk. Give us the information, tell us why it makes sense to get vaccinated. I'm vaccinated, I suggest others do," said Eric Moss from Townville.

Employment Attorney with Horton Law Firm Jeremy Summerlin says rules from the Department of Labor typically go through a rule making procedure before being implemented.

"It goes through a fairly detailed process and the proposed rule is made available for public comment and then it can eventually be issued and as soon as it's issued it can then be challenged," he explained.

The White House says OSHA will implement an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) to implement this requirement, which could speed up the process.

If put into place, Summerlin says there are ways for the Department of Labor to crack down on businesses that break one of its rules.

"The Department of Labor can enforce that rule through investigations, fines, and eventually litigation if the employer does not comply," said Summerlin.

Another part of the rule being developed will require paid time off for employees to get vaccinated.

One of the lawyers FOX Carolina spoke to says he believes Biden has legal standing to implement these mandates, and says they could be in place in a matter of weeks.

Summerlin says there are some exceptions people can have against vaccine mandates, including medical and religious exemptions.

The Republican National Committee has announced its intention to sue the Biden Administration.

“Joe Biden told Americans when he was elected that he would not impose vaccine mandates. He lied. Now small businesses, workers, and families across the country will pay the price. Like many Americans, I am pro-vaccine and anti-mandate. Many small businesses and workers do not have the money or legal resources to fight Biden’s unconstitutional actions and authoritarian decrees, but when his decree goes into effect, the RNC will sue the administration to protect Americans and their liberties.”