(FOX Carolina) President Trump issued a half-staff flag observance on Sunday, hours after twenty nine people were killed in two separate shootings in the United States.
In the early hours of August 3, a gunman opened fire at an El Paso mall - killing twenty people, and injuring countless others.
Nearly thirteen hours later, nine people were killed and twenty-six were injured in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio. The gunman also died.
In observance of those whose lives were lost, and impacted by the tragedies, the president issued a proclamation to display the flag of the United States at half-staff until August 8.
